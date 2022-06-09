NASA Is Finally Helping The Hunt For UFOs And Alien Life

NASA announced Thursday that the agency is commissioning a study team to start examining unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

NASA defined UAPs as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena,” in a press release Thursday. The purpose of the study team will be to focus on identifying all available data on UAPs, determining the best protocols for gathering future data and how that data can be used by NASA to further understand UAPs, the release noted.

The agency said UAPs are an important area of research “for both national security and air safety,” according to the release. NASA did note that “there is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin,” despite announcing that they intend to study them and that there is a “limited number of observations,” the release reported.

Stephen Hawking Had One Clear Warning About Aliens. Scientists Are Ignoring It https://t.co/Vik91FSc8S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

The study team will be led by Simons Foundation president and astrophysicist David Spergel, who said, “We will be identifying what data – from civilians, government, non-profits, companies – exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it,” according to the release. (RELATED: Congress Thinks The Pentagon Is Not Taking UFO Reports Seriously After Latest Briefings)

Spergel and his team will work with the Department of Defense and these other sources of data for the next nine months, and bring a scientific perspective to the work already being conducted by the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies, the Washington Post reported.

NASA’s decision to start investigating UAPs comes just weeks after the Pentagon admitted to Congress that there have been at least 11 near-collisions with UFOs in Earth’s atmosphere. Recent studies have suggested that there could be as many as 40,000 alien civilizations in our galaxy, so hopefully NASA finds at least one of them from these UAP reports.