EXCLUSIVE: Here Are The Early Cable Ratings For The First Jan. 6 Hearing

The early cable ratings for the first January 6 committee hearing ranged between 2 million and 4 million total viewership between 8:00 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to data exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller.

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, held televised hearings produced by former ABC News President James Goldston and aired on ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC News at 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

ABC News’s “Attack on the Capitol” had a total of 4.88 million viewers and 1.03 million views within the 25-54 demo, TV Series Finale reported. (RELATED: It Took Only Minutes For Dem To Invoke KKK, Slavery During Jan. 6 Hearing)

CBS News’s “Capitol Assault Hearings” had 3.36 total viewership and 780,000 in the 25-54 demographic, according to TV Series Finale. Adding up the three broadcast networks, the hearings received a total of 11.8 million total viewers, data showed. NBC News’s program, “The January 6th Hearings,” had 3.56 million and 786,000 views in the 25-54 demo.

Meanwhile, CNN received 2.61 million total views and 709,234 in the 25-54 demo. MSNBC had 4.16 million and 555,188 in the 25-54 demographic, according to the data.

The hearings’ overall viewership remained lower than the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals that aired on ABC, which earned 11 million in total viewership, according to Show Buzz Daily. Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson received 5 million views for his interview with Kyle Rittenhouse in November, also beating all of the networks total viewership for the hearings.

The views far outnumbered CNN and MSNBC’s average viewership. Last month, CNN received 511,000 daytime views and 545,000 primetime viewership. MSNBC had 753,000 daytime viewership overall and 1 million primetime views.

Democrats admitted in a New York Times article Tuesday that the hearings will boost support for their base after they target Republicans for being “irresponsibly complicit.” Democratic Party committees sent out several emails before Thursday’s hearings to increase donation money before the November midterm elections.