REPORT: The Cleveland Browns Are Still ‘All In’ On Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly still committed to Deshaun Watson as the team’s quarterback.

More and more troubling allegations have come out about the dual-threat quarterback following a piece from The New York Times.

Among one of the allegations in the NYT piece is that Watson, who faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, allegedly begged for oral sex from a massage therapist and had repeated sexual contact with another massage therapist.

However, the Browns aren’t running from Watson as the guy they want under center. Cleveland.com reported that the franchise is “all in” on Watson as the team waits to find out what punishment the league will drop on the QB.

The Browns are able to void his gigantic contract “in the event actions take place after it was signed, or actions from beforehand that come to light that would prevent him from fulfilling his duties,” according to the same report and ProFootballTalk.

It should be very interesting to see what the Browns do going forward with Watson. They handed him a $230 million deal that’s fully guaranteed, and the franchise is now handcuffed to him.

Seeing as how allegations continue to mount up, you have to wonder if the team’s leadership is regretting acquiring him.

The biggest question is what will happen if Goodell drops a massive suspension on Watson. What happens if he’s suspended for a full season or two?

This is pure speculation, but you have to imagine that’s the franchise’s biggest fear. Watson has denied any wrongdoing, but we all know Goodell doesn’t need to wait for the courts. He can do whatever he wants.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Watson as we have them.