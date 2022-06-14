Superstar Singer Christina Aguilera Wanders Around In Front Of Children Wearing Giant Green Dildo

Popstar Christina Aguilera wore a “Hulk”-inspired outfit Saturday during a Los Angeles Pride Event that featured a sparkly green dildo strap-on.

Videos of the performance were shared on Twitter with users furious of the graphic sexual nature of her outfit, performance, and songs performed at the show. Aguilera was joined by Kim Petras to perform the song “XXX” when she donned the outfit, according to E! News.

The performance was advertised as “all-age LA Pride in the Park music festival,” accordingto Tweets shared by LibsOfTikTok. (RELATED: Movement To ‘Free’ Superstar Singer Kesha Goes Viral On Social Media)

Christina Aguilera’s family friendly LA Pride Show. pic.twitter.com/oobERHMzp9 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 13, 2022

During the performance, both Aguilera and Petras appear to perform a sexual act on the dildo in front of the crowd. “If this is what PRIDE is all about, WHY THE HELL ARE THEY TELLING PEOPLE TO BRING THEIR KIDS TO THAT! This is not CHILD friendly. Have Pride in yourself I guess, but why can’t they do it with CLASS and decorum! But, This is obscene!” one Twitter user wrote of the video.

Singer Christina Aguilera wore this on stage while performing at LA’s Pride in the Park. The advertisements did not metion any age requirement and it appears this was an all-ages event. @lapride were children present by this performance? pic.twitter.com/fnXFuDNVZV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

Aguilera was joined on stage by Paris Hilton and Mya throughout the rest of her show, according to E! News. E! News reported that she also played a video montage criticizing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” which only applies to K-3 students.