Superstar Singer Christina Aguilera Wanders Around In Front Of Children Wearing Giant Green Dildo

Screenshot/Twitter/MythinformedMKE

Kay Smythe Reporter
Popstar Christina Aguilera wore a “Hulk”-inspired outfit Saturday during a Los Angeles Pride Event that featured a sparkly green dildo strap-on.

Videos of the performance were shared on Twitter with users furious of the graphic sexual nature of her outfit, performance, and songs performed at the show. Aguilera was joined by Kim Petras to perform the song “XXX”  when she donned the outfit, according to E! News.

The performance was advertised as “all-age LA Pride in the Park music festival,” accordingto Tweets shared by LibsOfTikTok. (RELATED: Movement To ‘Free’ Superstar Singer Kesha Goes Viral On Social Media)

During the performance, both Aguilera and Petras appear to perform a sexual act on the dildo in front of the crowd. “If this is what PRIDE is all about, WHY THE HELL ARE THEY TELLING PEOPLE TO BRING THEIR KIDS TO THAT! This is not CHILD friendly. Have Pride in yourself I guess, but why can’t they do it with CLASS and decorum! But, This is obscene!” one Twitter user wrote of the video.

Aguilera was joined on stage by Paris Hilton and Mya throughout the rest of her show, according to E! News. E! News reported that she also played a video montage criticizing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” which only applies to K-3 students.