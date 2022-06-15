‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Missing

“Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” star Bam Margera reportedly bailed on rehab, and authorities say he’s been missing since Monday.

Margera’s absence was reported to police by the rehab manager, who said that the star told him he was unhappy with the services provided by the Florida facility and was leaving, according to TMZ, which cited a Delray Beach police report. Police have been looking for Margera since his exit as the manager said Margera was not allowed to leave the facility, the outlet reported.

The star was allegedly under a court order, and the team at the rehab are worried he left without authorization, the New York Post reported. The manager noted that Margera told him that he’d be checking into a different rehab center in the area before leaving in a black sedan, according to TMZ.

Margera shared a photograph Tuesday to Instagram, where he said, “MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor.”

The rehab workers said Margera did not appear to be a danger to others or himself when he left, according to the NY Post. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Jackass Forever’ Is Unapologetic, Politically Incorrect Nonsense Exactly When America Needs It Most)

Margera claimed to have been fired from “Jackass Forever” for allegedly not attending rehab and breaching his contract. The hit franchise director Jeff Tremaine was granted a permanent restraining order against Margera shortly after he and the franchise parted ways.