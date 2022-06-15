Actress Patricia Heaton Calls Out Disney And Pixar Over Tim Allen And The New ‘Lightyear’ Movie

Actress Patricia Heaton went viral Tuesday on Twitter for her comments on the new “Toy Story” spinoff “Lightyear.”

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?” Heaton, 64, wrote on Twitter.

Allen, 69, portrayed the character of “Buzz Lightyear” in the original “Toy Story” film released in 1995, but was replaced by actor Chris Evans for the latest spin-off, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Disney To Create More Gay Content For Children)

The tweet received almost 40,000 likes within a day of being published, with many users supporting Heaton’s sentiments. One responded by saying, “So they could win with the far left and then get roasted by middle eastern countries,” followed by a laughing emoji, likely in reference to the film being banned in some Middle Eastern countries over a same-sex kiss.

Others reportedly jumped on the fact that Chris Evans is voicing the action hero character that Buzz Lightyear was based on in “Toy Story,” the NY Post continued. One of the film’s producers, Gayln Susman, said in a recent press conference that Evans was cast because Disney and Pixar were not making a “Toy Story” movie.