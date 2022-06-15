Arsonists Firebomb Pro-Life Legislator’s Office In Latest Attack

Two masked individuals smashed a window and threw a lit flare into Washington state House Rep. Andrew Barkis’ office building in Olympia, Washington, on Monday.

Security footage shows two men approaching the office building before breaking the window with a hammer and throwing a flaming flare into the building, which Barkis owns and is leased by the House Republican Organizational Committee, My Northwest reported. The flare landed on the masonry floor but was unable to light the building on fire.

Multiple pro-life groups have been the target of arson since the leaked draft ruling showing the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade was published in May. Barkis, a Washington state House Representative, sponsored a bill in 2021 to protect Down syndrome babies from discriminatory abortions. (RELATED: Left-Wing Group Targets Homes Of 6 Conservative SCOTUS Justices)

Barkis did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Last night 2 individuals broke a window and threw a lit flare into the office of my seatmate, Rep. Andrew Barkis. We have no information about perps or motivation, but I’m very concerned. Thank goodness the flare landed on a masonry floor. pic.twitter.com/vRr829tCPC — Rep. JT Wilcox (@jtwilcox111) June 13, 2022

The attack on Barkis also comes after an armed man was arrested outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home last week.

Washington state House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, who posted the incident on Twitter, said both he and Barkis believe the act of violence was intentional, My Northwest reported. Wilcox sent an email urging his Republican colleagues to be on guard for more attacks.

“I wouldn’t pay that much attention to it except now I’ve got two House Republican members around an arson and a shooting in one week,” Wilcox told the outlet.

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee retweeted the security footage of the events and condemned the violence on Twitter.

“Such attempts at violence are abhorrent,” Inslee tweeted. “We’re thankful no one was hurt. Hopefully, law enforcement is able to identify these individuals before they inflict any more harm.”

The Olympia Police Department is investigating the event, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The department did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

