Actor Kevin Spacey Receives Bail For UK Sexual Assault Case

Actor Kevin Spacey received bail during his first appearance in a U.K. court in his sexual assault case Thursday.

Spacey, 62, appeared at court in London where he was told the charges he is facing, according to the New York Times. The “House of Cards” star has been accused by three men in the U.K. of sexual offenses.

The actor is facing one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent and four counts of sexual assault, according to Fox News. The alleged assaults are reported to have taken place between 2005 and 2013, the outlet added. The accusers and now in their 30s and 40s.

BREAKING: Kevin Spacey has been granted unconditional bail at a London court, after being charged with four counts of sexual assault. A next hearing was set for 14 July. Spacey’s lawyer said he “strenuously denies” allegations. https://t.co/nEFqCz0Taj pic.twitter.com/hkg6VJJeLm — Rob Picheta (@robpicheta) June 16, 2022

Spacey’s lawyer said that his client “strenuously denies” all allegations in the ongoing case, according to CNN. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault)

The Academy Award-winning actor was granted “unconditional bail” by the Deputy Chief Magistrate. Spacey’s lawyer argued that he needed to return to the U.S. between court dates for work and to see his family, according to CNN. His next hearing is scheduled for July 14 in London, the outlet added.