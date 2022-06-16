Juror Says Amber Heard Made Him Feel ‘Uncomfortable’ During Trial

A juror came forward in an interview with “Good Morning America” to reveal that during the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Heard made him feel very “uncomfortable.”

The juror was one of 5 men on the 7-person jury and agreed to provide insight, provided that his identity was concealed, according to “Good Morning America.” Making reference to Heard, the juror indicated “the majority of the jury felt that she was more the aggressor.” He said that Heard was neither likable nor believable during her time on the stand. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury, all of us were very uncomfortable,” he said.

“She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” the juror said.

He went on to compare Heard’s testimony to that of Depp’s. “A lot of the jury felt that what he was saying at the end of the day was more believable,” the juror said.

“He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions,” he said. Heard’s emotional testimony seemed to work against her, with the juror commenting on the stability that Depp represented, in comparison. “His emotional state was very stable throughout,” the juror said.

The juror confirmed that the response and ultimate decision by the jury wasn’t based purely on the reactions of Depp and Heard. “We followed the evidence,” he said. Since losing in court, Heard has come forward to complain about the impact social media had on the outcome of her case — a claim that this particular juror was willing to debunk. “Myself and at least 2 other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely, I Love Him’: Amber Heard Admits Ongoing Love For Johnny Depp)

Juror in #JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard speaks out.

On Heard on the stand: “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable..” https://t.co/CZa0yQ523c pic.twitter.com/0lP3mxgCk6 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 16, 2022

The revelation that Heard had been dishonest when she claimed she donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was “a fiasco for her,” the juror said, indicating that this reflected badly towards her character.

“Ultimately what I think is truthful is that they were both abusive to each other. I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong, but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying,” he said.

The juror also stated that he personally did not believe Depp had ever hit Heard, according to “Good Morning America.”