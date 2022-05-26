Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court, Reveals She’s Getting Death Threats

Amber Heard broke down in tears on the stand Thursday, alleging she is receiving a slew of death threats as a result of her testimony in court.

Heard took the stand once again as the $50 million defamation suit launched by Johnny Depp continues to unfold in court. She testified about the turmoil she is allegedly facing in her life, while sobbing on the stand, as seen in courtroom video posted to YouTube by the Law & Crime Channel. “I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily, thousands since this trial has started,” she continued. “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day. Even just walking in to this court room. People want to kill me, and they tell me so, every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.”

Heard continued to tell the court what her life has been like since the trial began. “People mocking, mocking my testimony about being assaulted,” cried Heard, as she tried to speak over someone shouting, “objection, objection!”

Heard continued to speak about the turmoil that has come along with the death threats, stating that people were making fun of the revelations she made while on the stand. “Making fun of my … I wouldn’t wish this situation on my worst enemy, if it gives a voice to someone that doesn’t have it,” she said, while repeatedly getting interrupted by someone that continued to object to her statement. (RELATED: ‘I’m Pretty Sure I’d Be Dead’: Johnny Depp Slams Amber Heard’s MDMA-Popping Accusations)

She went on to indicate that her career has been destroyed as a result of this defamation trial.

“I now, as I stand here today, can’t have a career, I can’t have people associate with me because of the threats and the attacks that they have to endure,” Heard said, before someone jumped in to object once again. “I am harrassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day. Even just walking in to this court room, sitting here, in front of the world. People want to kill me, and they tell me so, every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.”

Support for Depp has generally been strong throughout the course of the trial, with fans cheering him on each time he enters and exits the courthouse, and loudly booing Heard as she tries to navigate her entrances and departures from the same building, according to the Daily Mail.

People eager to see the trial firsthand or at least Depp and Heard heading into the building have even gone as far as camping outside of the courthouse in large numbers, forcing a wristband policy to take effect to keep the peace, according to TMZ.