We Asked The NRCC’s Top Dem Targets If They Would Endorse Biden In 2024. None Said ‘Yes’

The Daily Caller contacted the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) of the top 10 vulnerable Democratic targets repeatedly and asked if they would support President Joe Biden in his 2024 presidential bid. None of the members who were asked were willing to say they would support Biden in 2024.

The NRCC compiled a list of who they consider 10 of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country. These Democrats are considered vulnerable because they represent districts that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020 or districts that Biden carried by fewer than five points. The Daily Caller contacted all Democrats on the list multiple times and gave their offices over 24 hours to respond.

The 10 Democrats On The List Include:

Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran

Florida Rep. Al Lawson

Maine Rep. Jared Golden

Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur

Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright

Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria

This week, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to answer whether she will endorse Biden, saying “we’ll take a look at it” when the time comes. Democratic officials and voters also cited the poor state of the country and Biden’s age as reasons they are hesitant to fully support Biden, according to a Saturday article from The New York Times. (RELATED: A Slew Of Democrats Are Quietly Hoping Biden Won’t Run In 2024)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Wednesday that Biden is planning to run in 2024.

To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 13, 2022

The Daily Caller also contacted the White House about the number of vulnerable House Democrats who would not say whether they would endorse Biden in 2024, to which they did not immediately respond.