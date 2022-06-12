Listen To AOC Panic When She’s Asked To Endorse Biden For 2024

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumbled a response to CNN “State of the Union” host Dana Bash, who asked Sunday whether she would endorse President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024.

“Before we go, I just want to ask about President Biden,” Bash asked the congresswoman in a clip shared on Twitter, “He is saying he’s going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?” (RELATED: ‘The Worst State … To Live’: Stacey Abrams Destroys Georgia Despite Owning Multiple Homes There)

“If the President chooses to run again in 2024,” Ocasio-Cortez responded, before pivoting and saying, “I mean first of all, I’m focused on winning the majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022, so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I think if the President has a vision, then that’s something certainly, we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

“That’s not a yes,” Bash responded.

Joe Biden has no chance in 2024 if AOC won’t even endorse him…you can see the embarrassment on her face when she was asked the question pic.twitter.com/DcMfUDUaJQ — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 12, 2022

“Yeah, you know, I think uh, we should endorse when we get to it. I believe that the President has been doing a very good job so far, and should he run again, I think that we’ll take a look at it,” Ocasio-Cortez responded, “but right now we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

This is far from the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has failed to outwardly support the President. Earlier this year she warned that Biden is potentially facing a “collapse” of support among left-wing Democrats and younger voters. Late last year, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called out Ocasio-Cortez and other “Squad” members for stonewalling progress in their party’s legislation, noting that it could cause election losses in 2022.