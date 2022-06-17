REPORT: ‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Files For Divorce

“Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Naomi Nelson, after 12 years, according to documents TMZ obtained Thursday.

This will be the second divorce for the star, according to TMZ. Knoxville filed the divorce papers Thursday in Los Angeles, with the couple apparently having been separated since September 2021, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Missing)

Knoxville married Nelson in September 2010, and they share two children aged 10 and 12, TMZ continued. The pair had dated for “a few years” before announcing their first pregnancy together in August of 2009, Page Six reported.

The filing suggested the two have separate property and cited irreconcilable differences as the reasoning for their divorce, TMZ reported. Knoxville is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, Rocko Akira Clapp and Arlo Clapp, according to the outlet.

Knoxville’s last social media post with Nelson appears to be in August 2021, when he wished her a happy birthday and called her a “wonderful wife and beautiful mother.” He added at the time that she was “the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much.”

Knoxville has been married once before to a fashion designer named Melanie Lynn Clapp, PageSix reported. The couple were together from 1995 to 2008 and share one daughter, Madison, who was born in 1996, the outlet noted.