REPORT: Colbert Staffers Arrested At Capitol, Charged With Illegal Entry

U.S. Capitol Police arrested several hirelings for late-night talk-show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday after they allegedly tried to enter the Longworth House Office building illegally.

The group of individuals was allegedly arrested in the Longworth House Office Building after it was closed to public visitors, according to a Fox News report. They took videos and pictures near the offices of California Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Meat Industry Takes Heavy Hit As Over 2,000 Cattle Die From ‘Heat And Humidity’)

“On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building. Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway,” Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News. “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

“They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney,” they told the outlet.

Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis will reportedly demand answers when sessions resume, he told Fox News host Jesse Waters.

BREAKING NOW: Seven Stephen Colbert Show Staffers including HIGH LEVEL PRODUCERS arrested at US CAPITAL… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 17, 2022

Colbert’s staffers had reportedly been escorted out of the same building earlier that day for attempting to enter the January 6 committee hearing without the proper press credentials, according to the report.

“It’s my understanding they were offered a way back into the House office buildings by a staffer for [Auchincloss],” Davis said.