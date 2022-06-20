Two Bears Caught On Camera Brawling In Family Home

What appears to be two black bears were caught on camera fighting at a South Lake Tahoe home Sunday.

The fight almost resembled the type that all multi-cat owners deal with daily: it’s a sucker punch or two and lots of loud noises, but not quite enough for anyone to do serious damage. Still, this was a terrifying and exciting brawl, shared online by ABC News 7.

Unlike fights between domesticated house cats, the two bears are absolutely enormous, but that didn’t stop homeowner Lisa Quick from running out to break up the fight, according to the ABC7 News. “I screamed and my dogs started barking and we ran out there to break it up,” Quick said, “I see bears every single day but we’ve never had them fight before.”

The footage was captured on a Ring camera, and even though it only lasted a few seconds, both beasts spent plenty of time growling at each other before and after. Props to Quick for going to break up the battle, because the vicious swiping seen in the footage could probably have taken her head off. (RELATED: Crazy Video Shows Orangutan Attacking A Man In A Zoo)

Apparently Quick adores the bears in the area, and says that they’ll usually leave her carport if she decides to chase them away, according to the outlet. The only bears found in the area are black bears, and males typically grow from 250 to 350 pounds, according the official Tahoe Bears website.