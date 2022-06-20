Trump Voters Choose Between Biden And Kamala For President

The Daily Caller video team asked a random set of Trump supporters to choose between President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris or a mystery option for president.

Attendees of a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert pulled the mystery option out of an envelope if they dislike their other options. One man wearing a Trump hat and UltraMAGA t-shirt pulled out a photo of Hunter Biden. The Daily Caller’s Noah Pincus asked one who he would choose if he had a gun to his head.

“I’d use the gun on both of them,” he said.

Another who picked Hunter said he “should be in jail,” but is not only because of his father.

One interviewee suggested impeaching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before pulling a photo of her out of the envelope. Another pulled out a photo of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I got the bartender,” he said. (RELATED: Liberals Can’t Resist Laughing At Trump Tweets)

Another man wearing a National Rifle Association (NRA) hat pulled out a photo of Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, saying he would take him over Biden or Harris.

“Mitt Romney over these two fools,” he said, followed by an applause.

Another, standing near a pickup truck full of Trump flags picked Romney out of the envelope and gave a thumbs down. He then said he is better than the other two options, but “not ideal.”

Another picked former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and immediately placed her back in the envelope. He then pulled out Hunter Biden.

“At least he makes his own money, not like his dad,” he said.

A woman picked Hillary Clinton out of the envelope, to which a man next to her said, “if we’re going for criminals we might as well go for the biggest one out there.”