REPORT: Qatar Bans Single World Cup Fans From Having Sex

Qatar will reportedly not tolerate single people hooking up during the World Cup.

The Arab country is hosting the 2022 World Cup, and people hoping to engage in some extracurricular activities might find themselves in a ton of trouble, according to the Daily Star.

Single guests at the World Cup who engage in sexual activity could be sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the same report.

World Cup sex ban as horny fans warned one-night stands can lead to 7 years in jail – Daily Star. Really. If true enforcement ought to be a hoot https://t.co/BvBXfyhwkI — Arthur Caplan (@ArthurCaplan) June 20, 2022

“Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament,” an unnamed police source told the Daily Star.

It is illegal to have sex outside of marriage in Qatar, according to the same report. From the sounds of it, Qatar has every intention of enforcing that law.

‘F**k Yourself’: Porn Legend Hits Back At Her Critics In Blunt Fashion https://t.co/d3li31ePEK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2022

Who the hell thought bringing the World Cup to Qatar was a good idea? Seriously, who thought putting the World Cup there was going to go well?

Not only is premarital sex apparently going to get you thrown in prison, but the country also has incredibly strict rules regulating alcohol. It’s not permitted to be drunk in public or to drink in public.

Is Qatar aware of how soccer fans behave? They love to booze! Something tells me they might also enjoy having sex!

Legendary porn star @KendraLust gives @henryrodgersdc myself the tips to a perfect first date. If you’re a man, you’re going to want to hear what she had to say. FULL VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/ELuVRKpC4X pic.twitter.com/Itmrflc7K4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 6, 2020

Seriously, whoever hooked up Qatar with the World Cup should be fired ASAP!