Armed Puppy Pinchers Target One Of America’s Most Popular Dog Breeds

Armed robbers are allegedly targeting people who own French bulldogs across the U.S., particularly in California, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Robberies involving the popular dog breed been reported in a variety of areas, including Miami, New York, Chicago, Houston and cities in California, according to The New York Times. The outlet described the breed as the second most popular in the U.S. behind Labrador retrievers.

In the article, the outlet highlighted the stories of Rita Warda and Cristina Rodriguez, both California residents whose French bulldogs were allegedly stolen at gunpoint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny The Frenchie (@manny_the_frenchie)

Warda’s dog Dezzie was allegedly taken when an SUV pulled up not far from her Oakland residence and the passengers demanded she hand over the dog after lunging at her. They also had a gun visible, Warda said, according to The New York Times. Warda was reunited with her dog three days later after receiving a call that the animal had been found wandering around a local high school, the outlet indicated. Warda believed that the dog’s age may have been the reason his alleged captors let him go and said she was taking self-defense classes as a result of the incident, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s French bulldog Moolan was stolen after the thieves allegedly followed her home from her job at a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles and put a gun to her head, according to The New York Times. Surveillance camera footage from Rodriguez’s neighborhood and near her workplace allegedly caught the thieves following her, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks Out After Shooting Which Left Him Hospitalized)

Juvenile French bulldogs are typically sold for $4,000 to $6,000 or more, The New York Times reported. The dogs are usually conceived via artificial insemination and delivered via Cesarean section due to characteristics such as large heads and short muscular bodies, according to the outlet. The dogs are reportedly popular with social media influencers, singers and professional athletes.

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs were stolen back in 2021 after her dog walker was shot. Three men were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for their alleged involvement in the crime.

French Bulldogs are one of the breeds with the shortest lifespans, The New York Times reported.