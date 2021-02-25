Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Policy Say. Superstar Singer Offering $500,000 Reward

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen Wednesday night during a walk down Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, according to multiple reports.

The dog walker was transported to the hospital and his condition remains unknown, according to People magazine. The gunman, who allegedly used a semi-automatic handgun, was reportedly spotted leaving the scene in a vehicle heading towards Hollywood Blvd.

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot, 2 French Bulldogs Stolen​ https://t.co/9uX3jiSbZQ — People (@people) February 25, 2021

A representative for the musician confirmed to People magazine that the victim was Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the dogs stolen, named Koji and Gustav, were hers. Lady Gaga is in Italy as of Thursday, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Announces The Death Of Her Dog Mary Jane)

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for any information regarding the shooter and stolen dogs, according to People magazine. Anyone with information should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com, the representative told the outlet.

Lady Gaga adopted Gustav in 2016.

“I’m proud to announce we added a new member to the #JOANNE family,” the singer shared on Instagram at the time.

“I haven’t named him yet but I call him both cowpig and moopig in the meantime!”

The musician welcomed Koji to the family in 2015 with her then-fiancé Taylor Kinney.