Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Attempts To Incite People Into ‘The Streets’ Outside Supreme Court

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed up outside the Supreme Court to express her frustration with the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A video shared on Twitter shows Ocasio-Cortez chanting loudly that the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote to overturn the landmark 1973 decision was “illegitimate” and that Americans should get “into the streets.”

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

One Twitter user questioned why the congresswoman was smiling in the video, as well as applauding, and said that her body language was “inconsistent” with her message. (RELATED: Comedian Alex Stein Freestyle Raps About Abortion At City Council Meeting)

Ocasio-Cortez once told her followers to let the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “radicalize them” and to let that “moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before.”

Her comments were part of a political push to see Joe Biden elected for president in 2020. Ocasio-Cortez has subsequently refused to endorse President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024.