Chicago police arrested Chicago Bears linebacker Matthew Adams on a charge of misdemeanor firearm possession Thursday night, according to ESPN.

Police searched Adams’ vehicle around 6:46 p.m. Thursday and allegedly located a high-capacity magazine that violates a Chicago municipal code, ESPN reported. Authorities reportedly said a weapon was also found during the search. Adams was also cited for allegedly having metal-piercing bullets, according to ESPN.

The Chicago Bears team released a statement saying, “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time,” the outlet reported.

Bears linebacker Matthew Adams was arrested for gun possession on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/Z6Mc9vkdOY — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2022

Police had been alerted to a car that was reported as being stolen when they spotted Adams near the vehicle on a road near Lake Street and Michigan Avenue, according to ABC7 Chicago. He was questioned by police, and the vehicle was searched, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Big Banks Support Democracy Crushing Russia While Discriminating Against Our Own Firearms Industry)

Adams does have a license for a firearm, but it is not valid in Illinois, according to ABC7 Chicago. He is reportedly scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 24 in connection to the incident.

This is Adams’ first season with the Bears. He played the past four consecutive years in Indianapolis under then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The story continues to develop.