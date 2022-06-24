Sports

REPORT: Linebacker Matthew Adams Of The Chicago Bears Charged With Misdemeanor Firearm Possession

Chicago police arrested Chicago Bears linebacker Matthew Adams on a charge of misdemeanor firearm possession Thursday night, according to ESPN.

Police searched Adams’ vehicle around 6:46 p.m. Thursday and allegedly located a high-capacity magazine that violates a Chicago municipal code, ESPN reported. Authorities reportedly said a weapon was also found during the search. Adams was also cited for allegedly having metal-piercing bullets, according to ESPN.

The Chicago Bears team released a statement saying, “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time,” the outlet reported.

Police had been alerted to a car that was reported as being stolen when they spotted Adams near the vehicle on a road near Lake Street and Michigan Avenue, according to ABC7 Chicago. He was questioned by police, and the vehicle was searched, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Big Banks Support Democracy Crushing Russia While Discriminating Against Our Own Firearms Industry)

Adams does have a license for a firearm, but it is not valid in Illinois, according to ABC7 Chicago. He is reportedly scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 24 in connection to the incident.

This is Adams’ first season with the Bears. He played the past four consecutive years in Indianapolis under then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The story continues to develop.