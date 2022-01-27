REPORT: The Chicago Bears Hire Matt Eberflus As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have decided to hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the team's new coach.

Former Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Honestly, I don’t know anything about Eberflus, but this seems like a very random hire. There was some chatter about possibly going after Jim Harbaugh.

Clearly, that didn’t happen and Eberflus has been tapped to lead the show.

And with Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, Byron Leftwich is the leader in the clubhouse in Jacksonville, though the process remains fluid. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Hiring a defensive coach to lead the Bears honestly makes no sense at all. The franchise’s entire future rests on Justin Fields’ shoulders.

Why the hell would you hire a defensive coach when you need to develop your young first round pick quarterback? It makes less than zero sense.

The Bears should have gone after an offensive-minded guy with a proven record of developing QBs. Instead, they went after the Colts DC.

Breaking: The Bears are hiring former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/1FjBSspz15 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2022

Best of luck Chicago fans. It sounds like you’re going to need it.