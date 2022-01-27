Editorial

REPORT: The Chicago Bears Hire Matt Eberflus As The Team’s New Head Coach

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Chicago Bears have reportedly found a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have decided to hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the team’s new coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I don’t know anything about Eberflus, but this seems like a very random hire. There was some chatter about possibly going after Jim Harbaugh.

Clearly, that didn’t happen and Eberflus has been tapped to lead the show.

Hiring a defensive coach to lead the Bears honestly makes no sense at all. The franchise’s entire future rests on Justin Fields’ shoulders.

Why the hell would you hire a defensive coach when you need to develop your young first round pick quarterback? It makes less than zero sense.

The Bears should have gone after an offensive-minded guy with a proven record of developing QBs. Instead, they went after the Colts DC.

Best of luck Chicago fans. It sounds like you’re going to need it.