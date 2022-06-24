White Powder Allegedly Sent To Group Leading Charge To Recall Woke LA District Attorney

The group leading the charge against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon allegedly received an envelope containing a white powder and hate symbols Thursday.

Recall Gascon immediately called the Los Angeles Police Department when the envelope and its contents were discovered, the group’s spokesperson Tim Lineberger told the New York Post. Curse words and swastikas were drawn out along with the white powdery substance in one of the return petition envelopes, leading to an evacuation of staff members, Lineberger continued.

A photograph of the envelope was shared on Twitter by Recall Gascon campaigner Tim Rosales. “White powder and hate speech symbols just found in one of our #RecallDAGeorgeGascon return petition envelopes. Authorities have been notified and we are making sure our great volunteers are ok. There are a few bad/sick people out there,” he wrote in the caption.

White powder and hate speech symbols just found in one of our #RecallDAGeorgeGascon return petition envelopes. Authorities have been notified and we are making sure our great volunteers are ok. There are a few bad/sick people out there. pic.twitter.com/tDGFNyCorv — Tim Rosales (@TimRosales) June 23, 2022

“Everyone is okay,” Lineberger told the NY Post, “This is a very crucial time (in the recall campaign) and we are losing hours, but of course our first and foremost concern is for our staff and volunteers.” The office has received hate mail in the past, but this is the first time they’ve received such a significant threat, the outlet continued.

The Recall Gascon effort started just months after the progressive DA started his job in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Daily News. A number of the co-chairs in the bipartisan recall efforts are former deputy district attorneys, as well as former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley, according to the group’s official website.

In recent months, Gascon hit headlines for refusing to file felony charges against a man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage. Gascon also had to concede that he may have been soft on sentencing a convicted child molester who claimed to be transgender to only two years in prison.