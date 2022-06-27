EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On DHS, DOJ To Provide Them With Information About Threats On Churches

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop sent a letter Friday to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) calling on them to answer questions regarding attacks on churches and congregations across the U.S.

The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was spearheaded by Bishop and signed by 17 other House Republicans. In the letter to DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers mention the DHS notifying Catholic bishops that there are credible threats to the security of churches and bishops before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ask what specifically the two agencies are doing to ensure the safety of churches, clergy, bishops and congregations. (RELATED: Protesters Vandalize, Firebomb Pro-Life Centers In Weekend Of Violence Following Dobbs Decision)

Demonstrators have continued to show up at conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes while vandals have attacked churches and pro-life groups as the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. The vandalism and protests began even before the final opinion was delivered after a leaked draft opinion was published saying the court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The lawmakers also asked what the DHS and DOJ are doing to prevent threats against churches and attendees. (RELATED: ‘Sadness Turned To Strength’: DC Pregnancy Center Condemns Pro-Abortion Vandals After Attack)

What specific information do you have regarding threats to churches? What are you doing to ensure the safety of churches, clergy, bishops, and congregations?

Are there any grants administered by either the Department of Justice or the Department of Homeland Security for which churches are eligible that they can use for security purposes? Have you been proactive in reaching out to churches that may be at increased risk of attack?

What is the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice doing to interdict threats against churches and to protect clergy and congregants?

“Americans should never fear for their safety when they go to church. Yet, churches have faced an unprecedented campaign of intimidation and vandalism ever since the draft Dobbs opinion first leaked. Attorney General Garland and Secretary Mayorkas must immediately ensure that these repeated attacks stop and that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly,” Bishop told the Daily Caller before sending the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Lawmakers Demand Explanation From AG Garland For Targeting Of American Parents)

The Daily Caller contacted the DHS and the DOJ about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.