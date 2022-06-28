Chris Pratt Explains The Importance Of Authenticity And ‘Mortality’ When Playing Military Characters

Chris Pratt recently shared some powerful comments about playing military characters.

The star actor’s new show “The Terminal List” drops July 1 on Amazon, and while his character James Reece isn’t real, the book from Jack Carr the show is based on is very authentic when it comes to the military. (RELATED: Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt)

Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Looks Like The Best Show Of 2022 https://t.co/VeYyMXHrTY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Furthermore, Pratt played a SEAL Team 6 operator in “Zero Dark Thirty,” and he knows how important and special it is when you’re portraying a member of the military.

“What makes these men so particularly special is their mortality. You know, they step into these fights knowing they can die. They don’t do it because they have a bullet proof vest and they’re faster than a speeding bullet…These are guys who have each others’ backs and who routinely do sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. So, playing that, it’s important to ground them in reality and not make them superheroes,” Pratt told BroBible’s “Post Cred Pod” when talking about why authenticity is important when playing military characters.

You can watch his full comments below.

#TheTerminalList star @prattprattpratt on the difference between playing real-life heroes and superheroes 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/X29M2Y5epu — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) June 27, 2022

These comments are a great example of why Pratt is such a good guy and so loved across America. Most of the country couldn’t care less about Hollywood, but Pratt has always been popular with regular Americans.

Why? He doesn’t lecture people and he’s very open about his love and respect for this great nation.

You can tell when talks about playing military characters that he genuinely cares about getting it right and portraying them in a positive light that honors the sacrifices they have to make.

That’s an attitude that seems to be rapidly disappearing in America.

Props to Pratt for keeping it real as always, and make sure to check out “The Terminal List” this Friday on Amazon. I’m incredibly excited!