Dan Le Batard Goes On Bizarre Abortion Rant, Ties The Subject To School Shootings

Dan Le Batard recently went on a bizarre rant about abortion.

The host of “The Dan Le Batard Show” ripped the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in a video tweeted by his show’s account Monday, and he claimed fetuses will now survive to only be “slaughtered” in school shootings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that is a very real thing he said. Give the video a watch below.

“The fetus is now safer in the womb than it is 5 years later when it can be sent off to school – and slaughtered.” – Dan on why the overturning of Roe v. Wade affects EVERYONE. 📺 https://t.co/9qYno0oFhs pic.twitter.com/SNrYi2ssIb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 27, 2022

Whenever I’m discussing serious topics like abortion, I try to give people the benefit of the doubt that they’re arguing from a stance where even if they’re wrong, their heart is in the right place in their mind.

I don’t look at people like enemies, and I don’t like to treat people I disagree with like they’re idiots because we all know that’s just not true.

Pro-life Democrat has a sign thanking Catholics for striking down Roe v. Wade. Very peaceful conversation going on. pic.twitter.com/uo425iTWPu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 24, 2022

However, it’s really hard to have any empathy, understanding or benefit of the doubt when I hear idiots like Le Batard speak. The dude is a grade-A moron, and if you doubt that, just listen to his comments again.

He’s claiming fetuses are safer in the woman after the court decision, but they will just get murdered in school. What the hell is wrong with this man?

Furthermore, there is no federal ban on abortion. It doesn’t exist. Does he even know what Roe v. Wade did? It just kicked everything back to the states.

HHS Sec. Becerra: “We’re Considering Providing Taxpayer Funded Transportation for Out-of-State Abortions” pic.twitter.com/WIq4w12eWU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2022

Honestly, he should be ashamed of his comments. Disgusting is an understatement.