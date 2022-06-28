Editorial

Dan Le Batard Goes On Bizarre Abortion Rant, Ties The Subject To School Shootings

Dan Le Batard (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/LeBatardShow/status/1541428931106144258)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dan Le Batard recently went on a bizarre rant about abortion.

The host of “The Dan Le Batard Show” ripped the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in a video tweeted by his show’s account Monday, and he claimed fetuses will now survive to only be “slaughtered” in school shootings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that is a very real thing he said. Give the video a watch below.

Whenever I’m discussing serious topics like abortion, I try to give people the benefit of the doubt that they’re arguing from a stance where even if they’re wrong, their heart is in the right place in their mind.

I don’t look at people like enemies, and I don’t like to treat people I disagree with like they’re idiots because we all know that’s just not true.

However, it’s really hard to have any empathy, understanding or benefit of the doubt when I hear idiots like Le Batard speak. The dude is a grade-A moron, and if you doubt that, just listen to his comments again.

He’s claiming fetuses are safer in the woman after the court decision, but they will just get murdered in school. What the hell is wrong with this man?

Furthermore, there is no federal ban on abortion. It doesn’t exist. Does he even know what Roe v. Wade did? It just kicked everything back to the states.

Honestly, he should be ashamed of his comments. Disgusting is an understatement.