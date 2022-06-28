Fox News Analyst Blames ‘Soft-On-Crime’ Policies After His Little Brother Gets Gunned Down In Chicago

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell blamed liberal “soft-on-crime” policies after his young brother was gunned down in Chicago.

Caldwell, 35, posted Saturday that his 18-year-old brother, Christian Beamon, was murdered.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my existence,” Caldwell tweeted. “I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother was murdered on the south side of Chicago. Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him.”

“You cannot prevent crime in this city unless you get tough,” Caldwell said Monday on “Hannity.”

“And the city has decided not to get tough,” he added.

Caldwell said his brother was standing outside of a venue when four men pulled up and “riddled the area with bullets.”

“We need this solved. I need this solved immediately,” Caldwell said before breaking down into tears talking about his brother. “My little brother was considering which college was going to go to. That was what he was thinking about, what school was he going to attend. And now, he doesn’t even have that option.”

Caldwell told the New York Post (NYP) that “living in Chicago should not come with a death sentence, but it does for so many people.”

“What you’re seeing is black bodies littering the street.”(RELATED: Major Hedge Fund Citadel Is Fleeing Crime-Ridden Chicago)

Caldwell reportedly said people in Chicago don’t fear the police, which only makes the problem worse.

“People in Chicago don’t fear the police because they’ve realized they’re less likely to be captured and less likely to be prosecuted if they are.”

“We need to unhandcuff the police in Chicago and get rid of the soft-on-crime policies because it’s creating chaos in our cities,” Caldwell told the NYP.