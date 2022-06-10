Rapper FBG Cash Reportedly Killed When Gunfire Erupts In Chicago

Tristian Hamilton, known by the moniker FBG Cash, was reportedly shot and killed early Friday while in a car in Chicago.

FBG Cash and an unidentified 29-year-old female were shot while in a vehicle near the 1600 block of West 81st Street early in the morning, according to ABC 7 News. The Chicago Police Department reportedly said the female passenger was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center after she suffered serious injuries from being shot in the left arm and upper back. 31-year-old FBG Cash was shot multiple times and was transported to the same facility, where police said he was pronounced dead, according to the outlet.

Police reportedly indicated a black, four-door sedan that might have been a Cadillac approached the car that FBG Cash and the unidentified female were in. One suspect fired at them and then fled westbound in the vehicle, according to ABC 7 News.

No further details have been provided at this time. Detectives are currently investigating, according to ABC 7 News. (RELATED: Prominent Rapper Trouble Killed In Apparent Home Invasion)

FBG Cash belonged to the “Fly Boy Gang,” a group of rappers that included a member named FBG Duck, according to ABC 7 News. FBG Duck was fatally shot by four masked shooters in 2020. FBG Cash refuted rumors that he was involved in FBG Duck’s killing in April, the outlet reported.

The rapper released a music video for a new single in late May, according to the New York Post.