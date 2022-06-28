Kris Jenner Gives A Fabulously Funny Boozy Birthday Speech

Kris Jenner commemorated her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s birthday Monday and, according to the boozy birthday speech that was captured on camera, it’s possible that she celebrated too hard.

Jenner sat at a fancy dinner table next to boyfriend Corey Gamble and clutched a martini in her hand, according to a recording of an Instagram Story published by Page Six. It appeared to viewers that she had seemingly indulged prior to attempting to give a speech in honor of Khloe’s 38th birthday. Jenner tried her best to maintain her composure as she gave her best attempt at a toast, according the video.

“I know I’m a little wasted, and all I wanna say…” Jenner started, as those around her could be heard chuckling in the background and someone added “and a little green.”

“But what I wanna say is how much I am so f*cking in love with you, Khloe,” Jenner continued.

Jenner wore a stunning jade green, off-the-shoulder dress that was loose-fitting. She had long, bold earrings on and donned a stack of shiny bracelets. She was dressed for a fun night and seemed to be having one. While attempted to speak, Jenner broke down into uncontrollable giggles and appeared to have a tough time stopping the laughter long enough to continue.

Jenner was self-aware yet but seemingly unable to pull in the reigns on her speech. “So listen, no, I just wanna say how much I love you… and I’ve had too much to drink tonight but we’re here,” Jenner said, calling Khloe a “rockstar” and “amazingly beautiful.” (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Sends Barbie Vibes In Her Hot Pink Number)

At one point, Gamble could be seen gently removing the martini glass from Jenner’s hands and putting it safely out of her reach.

The video was originally posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story.