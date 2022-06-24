Khloe Kardashian Sends Barbie Vibes In Her Hot Pink Number

Khloe Kardashian’s June 23 Instagram post is sending major Barbie vibes, and fans are here for it.

Kardashian posed in an entirely pink ensemble that consisted of a very tight-fitting, hot pink bodysuit that was snugly tucked into her metallic pink pants. She opted to forego a bra, giving fans a bit of a show while flaunting her very fit physique. Khloe’s post included two stunning photographs, one of which included putting her figure on full display by allowing the camera to capture a side view of her ultra-pink, very Barbie-inspired outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Kardashian looked very pretty in pink, and in true Kardashian fashion, this photograph doubled as a plug for her brand as well as he sister’s line, and she pulled off the advertising by modeling in the clothes herself.

Kardashian’s bodysuit was from her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, and is currently available for purchase online. This “Fits Everybody Bodysuit” is part of the regular collection offered online, according to The Sun.(RELATED: ‘Future Alien Barbie Vibes’: Kim Kardashian Describes Her Style Aspirations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Kardashian’s pants were part of her very own collection. Fans who are loving her look can purchase the Good Icon Pink Metallic Pants and slink into a pair of their very own, according to The Sun.

All this hot pink heat was a direct reference to Kardashian’s appearance on the show “Hot Ones” with Sean Evans, where she dished some family secrets and carried on through the entire interview without putting on a bra.

“Dear lord what did I get myself into 🥵@seanseaevans @hotones out now !!! Pants: @goodamerican Body suit: @skims,” Kardashian wrote in her caption.