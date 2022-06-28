Boebert Defeats Primary Challenger In Colorado Race

Rep. Lauren Boebert survived a primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported.

The Colorado Republican handily defeated Coram, a moderate who has been known to reach across the aisle during his time as a GOP state senator, according to the AP. During the campaign Coram blasted Boebert for being “a right-wing celebrity pundit rather than a representative of the people she is paid to represent,” Newsweek reported. (RELATED: HHS Secretary Becerra Dodges Rep. Boebert’s Question On Whether ‘Men Can Get Pregnant’)

Boebert has generated attention over battles to carry handguns in Washington, D.C., public clashes with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and erupting during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to remind him about the 13 Americans killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

BREAKING: Lauren Boebert wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 7:36 p.m. MDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 29, 2022

Coram’s campaign has described Boebert’s actions as “embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage,” The Denver Gazette reported. Meanwhile many of the congresswoman’s supporters view her as “tough and for the people,” according to CPR News.

Boebert’s campaign has described Coram as “a corrupt liberal who buddies up to Democrats every chance he gets,” Newsweek reported.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress. Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe. I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

Some Coram supporters had held out hope for an upset, noting that an unusually large number of Democrats had switched their party registration to “unaffiliated,” potentially being able to vote against Boebert due to the state’s election laws, CPR News reported.

But Boebert’s star power proved the more powerful force, also securing an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

