Airport Employee Charged With Murder of Non-Profit Founder

Local police announced the arrest of Joshua Danehower in connection to the murder of a non-profit founder who was shot to death in his home last week.

Fairfax City police arrested Danehower, 33, at Dulles International Airport on second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection to the death of Gret Glyer, according to authorities. Danehower works at the airport as a FedEx Employee, according to Fairfax City police. He is currently being held at Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.

We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer. For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret’s wife Heather and their two young children. The link is in our bio. pic.twitter.com/7YlKoWgLeF — DonorSee 🌍 (@DonorSee) June 25, 2022

Glyer, the founder of the non-profit DonorSee, was pronounced dead at the scene last week after being shot to death while his wife, Heather, lay asleep next to him. Heather was unharmed and immediately dialed 911 to report the crime. Next-door neighbors also reported hearing three gunshots, police said.

The couple and their two children had only lived in the Fairfax neighborhood for six months.

**PRESS RELEASE** Homicide Investigation pic.twitter.com/U2qSP0Km8R — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) June 27, 2022

Fairfax City Police Captain Jeff Hunt, head of the criminal investigation division, said that interviews in the community allowed for the development of Danehower as a suspect. (RELATED: Pro-Police, Tough-On-Crime Democrats Are Making A Comeback. Here’s Why)

“This case was a great example of what a police department and the community can do when they work together,” Hunt said during a press conference.

Hunt also noted connections between the family and Danehower, yet did not offer additional details as it is still early in the investigation. Police were not able to comment on the motivation of the crime but seemed to believe that Danehower acted alone and did not pose a threat to the larger community.

“Gret Glyer dreamed of a world without extreme poverty. Through his years of humble persistence and inspirational leadership, he did more to move humanity toward that goal than most people thought possible,” DonorSee’s Interim CEO, Owen O’Doherty, said in a statement on Tuesday.