HART: Dems’ Dearth Of Ideas Spawns Weaponization Of Government Against Opponents

Instead of trying to win over voters by putting forward the best thinking in the marketplace of ideas, Democrats use government to make people do what they want them to do. If the people do not, the Dems use their intermittent control of government brute force and their perpetual control of “Deep State” bureaucracies to go after their enemies.

The only thing Dems have done while in power, other than wreck the economy and create inflation, is to use their law enforcement goons to go after their enemies.

They go from the Russian hoax/Mueller investigation to a series of impeachments of Trump for trivial matters, to the Jan. 6 show “hearings” and throwing people in jail with no charges for months over the “insurrection.” They want to send FBI agents to local school board meetings in case some parent dares to disagree with their draconian policies. Adding to their most recent acts of petulance was another government goon, pre-dawn raid on one of Trump’s attorneys. Their vicious thirst for revenge through elected power knows no bounds.

Anthony Fauci, their most pious god, recently got COVID (after preaching at us about it for years). He is 80 years old and has minimal symptoms, but just to be on the safe side he ordered all schools and businesses shut down again until he recovers.

Socialists whimpered and whined like a congressman after Jan. 6, or a soccer player faking being hurt to get a foul called, at the Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling did not outlaw abortions in America like they say, but rather it pushed decisions on abortion rights to the states. To those crazies who are protesting this in Oregon, abortions likely got easier for you.

Lefties were quick to howl in concert with their media and corporate lackeys. Dick’s Sporting Goods said it will fly employees to states that do abortions if they live in a state that restricts it. This seems fair; it is Dick’s that got them in trouble in the first place. In a related story, Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres have suddenly become fans of Dick’s.

Even that weasel Teen Beat Magazine-like Prime Minister of Canada, Trudeau, had to chime in on our policies, like he did with U.S. gun control. He says Americans can come to Canada for abortions. The good news is they have socialized medicine there, so the kid will be twelve before he ever sees a doctor.

The left’s hate is so visceral, and their understanding of economics is so bad, that they only jobs they have created are in the D.C. area selling maps to the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

In the most hypocritical and telling move of all, the Jan. 6 “made-for-TV” show the Democrats are orchestrating was put on hold as they called for nationwide insurrection over the Roe v. Wade decision. The former president of ABC News, James Goldston, was hired to put on this kabuki theater. Let that settle in.

Meanwhile, Biden is demagoguing any maudlin issue he can. At the G-7 meetings in Germany he talked about banning AK-47s and AR-15s. When a G-7 member suggested deploying F-16s and B-52s in Ukraine, Biden got confused and yelled “Bingo!”

A friend re-sent me this list from an old column, and it about sums up the fundamental difference between a conservative and a liberal:

If a conservative doesn’t like guns, he doesn’t buy one. If a liberal doesn’t like guns, he wants all guns outlawed.

If a conservative is a vegetarian, he doesn’t eat meat. If a liberal is a vegetarian, he wants all meat products banned for everyone.

If a conservative is down-and-out, he thinks about how to better his situation. A liberal wonders who is going to take care of him.

If a conservative doesn’t like a talk show host, he switches channels. Liberals demand that those they don’t like be shut down or cancelled.

If a conservative is a non-believer, he doesn’t go to church. A liberal non-believer wants any mention of God and Jesus silenced.

If a conservative decides he needs health care, he goes about shopping for it, or may choose a job that provides it. A liberal demands that the rest of us pay for his.

If a conservative reads this, he’ll forward it so his friends can have a good laugh. A liberal will delete it because he’s “offended.

Ron Hart is a syndicated op-ed humorist, award-winning author, and TV/radio commentator; you can reach him at Ron@RonaldHart.com or Twitter @RonaldHart.