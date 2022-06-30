Paul Finebaum Suggests Urban Meyer Will Eventually Return To College Football

Paul Finebaum thinks Urban Meyer’s coaching days aren’t over.

Meyer’s time in the NFL came to an unbelievably humiliating end when he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars before finishing his first season in the league, and many are wondering if he’ll ever coach again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s been some speculation he’ll return to the college game, and Finebaum certainly seems to think it’s possible.

“Bobby Petrino got back in, Others have made it back in. I think there is some athletic director, some college president who is willing to be publicly humiliated at a press conference and sit next to Urban Meyer. There’s always somebody. The sport really doesn’t have integrity any longer,” Finebaum said during an interview with Awful Announcing.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. I think there’s a very good chance Meyer coaches again. You have to remember that coaches care a lot about their legacies.

There is no shot that Meyer wants the last thing he’s remembered for to be his epic failure in the NFL.

Also, there are some people who think a major university wouldn’t hire the former Ohio State and Florida coach. The man has three national title rings.

There will always be a market for someone with his kind of talent and coaching record.

So, if I had to bet on it, I’d say there’s a very good chance we see Meyer coach again at some point in the future.