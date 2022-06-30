‘The View’ Co-Hosts Blame ‘DINOs’ In Congress For Roe v. Wade Overturn

“The View” co-hosts blamed Democrats on Thursday for the overturn of Roe v. Wade and lack of action on securing abortion rights.

Co-host Joy Behar said the “DINOs [Democrats In Name Only] are to blame for Congress’ inability to codify Roe v. Wade into law. She particularly pointed fingers at Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona.

“Biden had a promising agenda and it was derailed by the DINOs in Congress, Manchin and Sinema. Manchinema, let’s call them Manchinema for now on,” she said. “That’s what happened. So to blame Biden, the guy is trying. He put a black woman on the Supreme Court which is good, there’s many things that he’s done.”

Co-host Sara Haines said a president should not “come down on the Supreme Court” and to challenge the decision in the most effective way possible. Co-host Sunny Hostin added there have already been legal challenges in Louisiana and Utah where judges blocked the so-called “trigger laws” put into effect after the overturn of Roe.

Hostin then criticized President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats for not changing the filibuster in order to codify Roe. Biden said early Thursday that he supports changing the filibuster in an effort to combat the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I think that Mitch McConnell was very effective in changing the filibuster when it needed to be for the Republicans,” she said. “I still don’t understand why Joe Biden is not whipping up the Democrats to change the filibuster to get to 60 so they can codify Roe.” (RELATED: ‘A Quarter Of A Person’: Whoopi Goldberg Claims Clarence Thomas ‘Better Hope They Don’t Come’ For Him)

Behar once again pointed fingers at Manchin and Sinema for opposing changes to the filibuster. Hostin said Biden “needs to lean on them.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg called for packing the Court in order to add political balance.

“They’re out of balance now,” Goldberg said. “And I think the only way to fix it is we’re going to have to put other people on the Court. I’m in favor of getting my country back because there are so many things that I don’t like in our country and so many things that I do like, and you know I’m a huge fan of the Supreme Court and I had a lot of faith in them. I don’t have faith in them now because I’m afraid that politics is now the way to go and not the law.”

Haines added that Democrats had 50 years to act on Roe v. Wade but instead held off and allowed for the Court to rule on the decision.

“They could not get their stuff together to do this,” she said. “Under Clinton and Obama we had a chance to codify it and secure it and they didn’t do it and that is really frustrating.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said she “hates” placing blame on Democrats for the Court’s decision since Republicans strategically added conservative justices to the bench.

“I hate the idea of blaming the Democrats for what’s happening in the Supreme Court,” she said. “The Republicans have been incredibly strategic and effective and fully disciplined about electing people who put conservatives on the Supreme Court. And we say it time after time, elections have consequences and I’ll repeat it until I’m blue in the face.”