Doocy Presses Jean-Pierre On Biden Allegedly Leaving Voicemail To His Son About His Business Dealings

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s alleged voicemail about his son’s business dealings in China.

An alleged 2018 voicemail first obtained by the Daily Mail recently circulated of Biden talking to his son, Hunter, about a New York Times article covering his business dealings in China, telling him he is likely “in the clear.” The president has repeatedly said he has never spoken to his son about his business dealings.

“Why is there a voicemail of the president talking to his son about his overseas business dealings if the president has said he’s never spoken to his son about his overseas business dealings?” Doocy asked.

“First, I’ll say that what the president said stands, so if that’s what the president said that is what stands,” Jean-Pierre said.

“He left a voicemail about a New York Times article concerning Hunter Biden’s business dealings and says, ‘I think you’re clear,'” Doocy pressed. “How is that him not talking to his son about his overseas business dealings?”

Jean-Pierre said she will not discuss “alleged materials” about Hunter’s laptop. The Fox News reporter asked if she was disputing the voicemail recording. (RELATED: Doocy Presses Psaki On Whether Biden’s ‘Minister Of Truth’ Will Censor News Related To Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“I am not going to talk about alleged materials on the laptop,” she repeated. “It is not happening.”

“You’re refuting, then, that is not—” Doocy began.

“Peter, I refer you to his son’s representative,” she interjected.

RealClearPolitics White House reporter Phillip Wegmann followed up by questioning the consistency of her silence to Biden repeatedly saying he did not communicate with his son regarding his business dealings overseas.

“You seemed to dismiss Peter’s question about his conversation with his son, Hunter Biden, with regards to his business dealings,” Wegmann said. “I’m wondering how is that silence consistent with the president’s promise to always level with the American public, because in public he says he hasn’t discussed these business dealings and then at least according to the voicemail that has been obtained by the Daily Mail and Washington Examiner, it certainly seems like he was seeking to do exactly that, have a conversation about these business dealings. Is he leveling with the American public on this?”

Jean-Pierre repeated that she cannot discuss materials from Hunter’s laptop and referred him to his representative.

CEFC China Energy wired nearly $4.8 million to Hunter’s law firm through September 2018, according to reports by the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Homeland Security Committee.

His laptop was abandoned inside a Delaware repair shop in 2019, where the owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, then handed the hard drive to the FBI. The computer contained receipts and emails detailing his dealings in China and with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where the president’s son served on the Board of Directors.