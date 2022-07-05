Only A Fraction Of People List ‘Abortion’ As Their Biggest Concern. You Can Guess What Is First

Economic issues top Americans’ list of major concerns, far outpacing abortion, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.

Among the respondents, 63% listed inflation, gas prices, the economy and everyday bills/groceries as the top concern for their families, according to the poll. Abortion and reproductive rights were the top concern for only five percent.

Guns, health care costs and job security/unemployment ranked next, all three at three percent.

Biggest concern via Monmouth poll: 33% inflation

15% gas prices

9% economy

6% bills/groceries

5% abortion

3% guns

3% health care

3% unemployment

2% tuition costs

2% housing/rent

2% safety/crime

1% civil rights

1% climate change

1% coronavirus

1% education

1% illness — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 5, 2022

The poll was conducted from June 23 to 27 and surveyed a sample of 978 adults. The respondents were contacted through the phone for a live interview. The poll has a sampling error of 3.1%.

Inflation was the highest ranked concern for Americans, at 33%. The same poll conducted in December found 14% ranking inflation as their highest concern. (RELATED: Biden Administration Seems Content With High Gas Prices As Americans’ Wallets Take A Hit)

The poll also showed President Biden’s approval numbers slipping even lower. Of those polled, 58% said they disapproved of Biden’s job as president, while only 36% approved.

A Cygnal study conducted in June corroborates Monmouth’s findings that Americans care most about economic issues. Of the voters polled, 62% said the high cost of living/inflation, the economy in general and crime/violence were the most important issues to them.