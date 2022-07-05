POLL: Biden Approval Numbers Creep Even Lower

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has slipped again as Americans struggle to survive record-high inflation, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.

Just 36% of respondents said they approve of the job Biden is doing while 58% disapprove. The new numbers starkly contrast to his ratings in July of 2021, when Biden had a 48% approval rating and a 44% disapproval rating, according to Monmouth University.

Eighty-eight percent of those polled think the country is on the wrong track while just 10% think the nation is on the right track, marking “an all-time low for this question going back to 2013,” according to the poll.

Among the biggest issues plaguing America include inflation and gas prices, with 33% and 15% of respondents saying the two issues are their biggest concerns respectively. (RELATED: Biden’s Popularity Is Plummeting In A Key Voting Bloc Dems Can’t Afford To Lose)

“The state of the economy has Americans in a foul mood,” director of the Independent Monmouth University Polling Institute Patrick Murray said. “They are not happy with Washington.”

“Economic concerns tend to rise to the top of the list of family concerns, as you might expect, but the singular impact of inflation is really hitting home right now,” Murray said. “And most Americans are blaming Washington for their current pain.”

Fifty-four percent of those polled said the middle class has not benefited from any of Biden’s policies, up from 36% from a poll last year, according to Monmouth University. Among those polled, 52% said poor families have also not benefited from Biden’s presidency.

The poll was conducted between June 23-27 among 978 adults with a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.

Biden’s approval rating has continually fallen, with a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll finding the president had just a 39% approval rating.

The Daily Caller contacted all 50 Senate Democrats repeatedly and asked whether they would support Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 and just five senators responded “yes.”