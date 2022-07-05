These Celebrities Hated On America On July 4th

Multiple celebrities slammed the United States of America on social media Monday, citing the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and other conservative victories.

“Not much to celebrate this 4th, I’m afraid,” “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi posted on Twitter. “Let’s just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice.” (RELATED: ‘Dissolve The Supreme Court’: Liberals Go Ballistic Over SCOTUS Upholding Gun Rights)

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler,” singer and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry tweeted.

Filmmaker Michael Moore posted a link to his website on Twitter.

“No candidate will get our support unless they sign a pledge stating they will vote to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land; make gerrymandering and voter suppression illegal; eliminate the filibuster; upgrade Obamacare to Universal Health Care for All; pass strong gun control laws; and end the police executions and racist incarcerations of Black citizens,” Moore posted on his website.

“I would say happy 4th of July, but it’s not really a happy 4th of July, is it?” “Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones said in a video posted to Twitter, adding #happybacktoslaveryday.

Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain tweeted a photo of herself making obscene gestures with both hands.

Jones, Chastain. Perry, Lakshmi and Moore did not respond immediately to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

