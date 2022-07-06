Former NHL Player Bryan Marchment Dead At 53

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died at the age of 53, National Hockey League said in a statement Wednesday.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL Player Bryan Marchment,” the NHL wrote on its Twitter feed. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization and Bryan’s many friends, former teammates and fans.”

Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal when he unexpectedly passed away, according to TMZ. Marchment’s cause of death has not been released at this time, the outlet reported.

In the infancy of his life in the world of hockey, Marchment was selected 16th overall in the 1987 draft and went on to forge a successful career in the NHL. He made his debut in the NHL at the age of 19 and played for the Winnipeg Jets, according to TMZ.

Marchment wore many jerseys during his long-lasting 17-season tenure as a beloved athlete. In addition to playing for the Jets, he also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, the Hartford Whalers, the Edmonton Oilers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the San Jose Sharks and later in his career, he played for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames, according to Daily Face Off.

When Marchment’s days on the ice came to a close and he retired in 2006, he remained heavily immersed in hockey culture. He served as a development coach, and also took on the role of being a scout for the Sharks in 2007, according to Daily Face Off.

Marchment is survived by his wife, his daughter named Logan, and his son, Mason Marchment, who followed in his father’s footsteps and currently plays for the Florida Panthers.