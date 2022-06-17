Actor From ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ Dead At Age 18

Tyler Sanders, best known for his role on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died in his home Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 18.

Pedro Tapia, a representative for the young actor, said that the cause of Sanders’ death remains unclear at this time, according to TMZ. An autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days, according to the outlet. News of his passing sent shockwaves through the internet, and his fans have flocked to social media to share their grief and post their fondest memories of the star, including on his Instagram page.

Actor Tyler Sanders, who had roles in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ has died at only 18 years old. https://t.co/Es1KxE7lV5 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2022

Tapia says Sanders is being remembered as a “good kid” who came from a “good family,” according to TMZ. He began acting at the age of just 10 years old, and has enjoyed 8 years of success in the spotlight. Sanders’ talents were recently recognized by many, and the young actor was honored to have been nominated for an Emmy for his role as Leo in the Amazon series “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Alec John Such, Founding Member Of Bon Jovi, Dead At Age 70)

Tragic news coming in this evening. Teen actor Tyler Sanders, best known for his role in 9-1-1: Lone Star, has died at the age of 18.https://t.co/hR7j7nXLbQ — Metro US (@MetroUS) June 17, 2022

Sanders has also appeared on “The Rookie,” which airs on ABC, and worked on an unnamed pilot with Leah Remini in 2017, reported the outlet. He appeared in some made-for-TV movies, as well.

Messages posted to his Instagram account include; “Rip young soul….. My condolences to your family and friends,” “So young and talented ugh May you RIP 😢😢😢😢🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” and “Fly High Angel, Tyler💙😢💔.”