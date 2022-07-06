150 Seniors Threw A Booze-Fueled Graduation Bash On School Grounds And The Damage Bill Was … Shockingly Low

Around 150 graduated seniors stormed their high school’s stadium for a late graduation party, leaving the athletic field in disorder and causing damages up to $2,500.

The superintendent of the Haddonfield School District, Charles Klaus, is working with the police to press charges for trespassing and vandalism. Police received a surveillance tape showing the overtake of the stadium, and up to 70 individuals have been identified so far, according to the Inquirer.

“It’s disappointing, it’s sad, and honestly it’s disheartening,” Klaus told the Sun Newspapers. “It is a betrayal in my mind,”

The students entered the athletic field around 11:30 p.m. on June 22, after a graduation party at the nearby Tavistock Country Club. Many stayed early into the morning, leaving the field full of beer cans and vomit, the Inquirer reported. (RELATED: You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Attending High School Graduation Parties)

Celebrating the class of 2022 as they visit there former elementary schools!! pic.twitter.com/IrlimY8Gzm — HMHS (@HaddonfieldHS) June 17, 2022

The school estimates the damage to facilities will cost a total of $2,500. The bathrooms at the field were substantially damaged, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Some students came forward after the school sent a letter to parents, offering to help repair and clean the stadium. (RELATED: ‘Party Like It’s 1776’ Theme Too Offensive For New Jersey School Prom)

Recently, other schools has seen similarly destructive pranks. Seniors in Texas vandalized their school to such an extent that it had to cancel classes for the remainder of the week. An originally harmless senior prank ended with smoke in the halls and paint on the walls.

Another prank at Santa Barbara High School got students detained, KSBY news reported. After several noise complaints, the police rushed to the school to find broken glass and floors covered in baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish and oysters. Between 50 and 60 students fled the scene as the police busted in.