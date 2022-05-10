Infamous Trans Child Molester Charged With Murder

Transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs, a biological male, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday.

Kern County, California, documents show that the 26-year-old will be held on $1 million bond and is set to appear for an arraignment hearing, Fox News reported. No further details about the murder charge have been publicly disclosed.

Tubbs was also charged Monday with second-degree robbery in connection to a 2019 incident and is being held under the birth name James Edward Tubbs, Fox News reported.

Tubbs, who identifies as transgender, pleaded guilty in early January to molesting a 10-year-old girl by grabbing her throat and forcing his hand down her pants after locking her inside a Denny’s bathroom stall in 2014, according to Fox News. (RELATED: California’s Women’s Prison Housing Trans Prisoners Halts Condom Distribution Without Explanation, Memo Shows)

Tubbs did not claim to be a woman until after he was taken into custody for the attack, prosecutors told Fox News.

BREAKING: 26 y/o transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs has been charged with murder & robbery by Kern County and is in their custody. Tubbs was serving a 2 year sentence at a juvie facility in LA after DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute him as an adult. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/p5lBYD4mvr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2022

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon refused to prosecute the 26-year-old as an adult, previously ruling that “children” should not be criminally prosecuted and that minor offenders suspected of a serious crime could not be prosecuted as adults, Fox News reported. Prosecutors sentenced Tubbs to 2 years in a female juvenile detention facility.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called the sentencing “unsatisfactory,” arguing Tubbs should have been tried in adult court, Fox News reported.

“Judge Barrera’s hands were tied today – due to the fact that the DA’s office failed to file a motion to transfer Tubbs to adult criminal court, which is where she rightly belongs,” Barger said. “Instead, we’re left with a 26-year-old individual sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility in isolation, separated by sight and sound from the other juveniles.”

Tubbs reportedly touted via phone call how he would not have to register as a sex offender, the outlet reported.