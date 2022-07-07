Republicans Rail Against Treasury Dept For Allegedly Adding Rule To Cover For Hunter Biden

Republican Kentucky Rep. and Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee Jame Comer railed against the Treasury Department on Wednesday, claiming their new rule for Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) was added to protect Hunter Biden’s alleged scheming.

“The Biden Administration is restricting Congress’ access to SARs, and Committee Republicans are investigating whether this change in longstanding policy is motivated by efforts to shield Hunter Biden and potentially President Biden from scrutiny,” he wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Though the Committee requested documents and information ‘no later than June 8, 2022,’ the Department of the Treasury has provided no documents or information.”

Comer wrote in the letter that he was told in a June 13 phone call with Treasury officials that Committee Republican staff will not receive SARs unless Democrats join the request, despite claims from the Treasury Department that the reports were provided regardless of party.

“The Treasury Department’s sudden change of longstanding policy appears to be a broader pattern by the Biden Administration to run cover for Hunter Biden and possibly hide information about whether Joe Biden benefited financially from the Biden family’s business transactions,” he told Fox News Digital Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Hunter Biden Spent Joe Biden’s Money On Russian Hookers)

“We now know Hunter Biden and other Biden family members have racked up at least 150 suspicious activity reports for their shady foreign business deals,” Comer stated in his initial letter to the treasury.

The Ranking Committee member now requests that the SARs be handed over by July 20, according to the New York Post.

Suspicious activity reports on Hunter Biden’s business dealings must be released, says Rep. Comer https://t.co/OPMEW2y7uU — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 7, 2022

Republican Texas Rep. and member of the House Oversight Committee Pat Fallon also said the Treasury’s withholding of the SARs is unacceptable, according to Fox.

“This Administration must drop the political charade immediately and allow Congress access to any bank violations that may have been made by the Biden family and their associates,” he told the outlet.