REPORT: Hunter Biden Spent Joe Biden’s Money On Russian Hookers

President Joe Biden has been financially linked to Hunter Biden’s spending yet again, according to a new report.

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop contained evidence that Hunter spent over $30,000 of the money his father sent him to pay for Russian hookers, according to the Washington Examiner.

The laptop‘s records showed that from Nov. 2018 – March 2019, Hunter Biden spent Joe Biden’s money on prostitutes linked to a Russian email address, “.ru,” and UberGFE, an “exclusive model agency,” the Washington Examiner reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Mullin Says His New Bill Forces People To Repay Fraudulent PPP Loans, Like The ‘Illicit Services Performed By Hunter Biden’s Paid Sexual Partners’)

Joe Biden promised to send Hunter Biden a total of $100,000 from December 2018 – January 2019 to help pay Hunter Biden’s bills, the Washington Examiner reported. However, it is unclear whether Joe Biden knew that his son’s bills included spending over $30,000 to participate in a Russian escort ring, according to the outlet.

Records show that while Hunter Biden was with an UberGFE escort, he received $5,000 from Joe Biden and $20,000 to pay for a stay in a New York City drug rehabilitation center that Hunter Biden reportedly never used, according to the Washington Examiner.

Hunter Biden reportedly lamented payment issues with his bank when purchasing his escorts through a Russian email address in a text conversation with a woman named Eva, who was acting as his UberGFE escort broker.

“Why can’t I send direct to you. This is too much red flag for bank. Which is reason why I have been unable to take care of this to begin with,” Hunter Biden texted Eva on Feb. 27, 2019, reported the Washington Examiner.

Eva responded to Hunter Biden requesting that the president’s son wire her the money for the UberGFE escort as he has previously done, including her account and routing number, reported the outlet.

“I know my dear but that its what got my accounts frozen and reviewed by bank,” the Washington Examiner reported Hunter Biden texted after Eva gave him another Russian email address to wire the money. “Send me Julia and I will give her the cash.”

Eva accepted Hunter’s request to pay for the Russian prostitute in cash, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Hooker Landed $20,000 In Covid Relief Just Months After Biden Entered WH)

Joe Biden financed this. pic.twitter.com/6rsZ5NmETJ — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 27, 2022

Republican Iowa Sen. Grassley and Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson released a majority staff report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance in 2020 linking Hunter Biden to payments made to escort services outside the U.S.