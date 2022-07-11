Republicans Are Blowing Out Democrats Even In Deep Blue Rhode Island

Several polls released Monday indicate a surge of GOP support in Rhode Island, which has been a historic Democratic stronghold.

An overwhelming 68.8% of all Rhode Island voters agree that Biden should not run for reelection in 2024, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found. A New York Times/ Siena College Poll released Monday found that 64% of Democratic voters across the nation would prefer a new Democratic candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

The Suffolk/Boston Globe survey consisted of 800 likely midterm voters registered in the state of Rhode Island. The poll took place between June 19 and June 22nd, 2022, and was released June 27th, 2022. The margin of sampling error for results based on the total sample is +/-3.5 percentage points.

The Suffolk/Boston Globe poll also found that, in a hypothetical 2022 congressional primary for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district, the majority of voters favor Republican candidate Allan Fung over each of his possible Democratic opponents in the race for the state’s 2nd congressional district.

Allan Fung served as the mayor of Cranston for 12 years. His GOP congressional platform focuses on lowering the cost of living, lowering the prices at the pump and supporting law enforcement agencies.

With just four months until the midterms, Democrats were already on the defensive in at least 30 highly competitive districts.https://t.co/M9wnhYoQSY — POLITICO (@politico) July 11, 2022

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has experienced a significant drop in his approval ratings in 2022, from 60% in the third quarter of 2021 to 42% in April 2022, according to a poll released by Morning Consult. Those who disapprove of his job performance increased from 25% to 40%, marking a significant decrease in support for a governor facing reelection this fall. (RELATED: Biden Blames Republicans For Soaring Gas Prices)

Recent polls have shown 37% disapproval for McKee, yet Rhode Island voters expressed clear discontent for the current state of affairs, with 47.4% believing the state is on the “wrong track.”