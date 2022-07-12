Biden Backs Canada Helping Restart Russian Pipeline After Killing US Pipeline Projects

President Joe Biden’s administration is supporting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to ship natural gas pipeline equipment to Germany, which will lead to the European economic hub importing more Russian natural gas.

State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed Washington’s support for the move in a statement Monday.

Trudeau’s government plans to ship the equipment for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline back to Germany after it had been kept in Montreal due to sanctions on Russian gas, according to Bloomberg. The decision is aimed at preventing serious economic turmoil in Germany due to high energy prices.

“We support the Canadian government’s decision to return a natural-gas turbine to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline,” Price said, adding that the move “will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy.”

Zelensky’s harsh words for Canada on Nord Stream “The ministry of foreign affairs had to summon Canada’s envoy due to an absolutely unacceptable exception to the sanctions regime against Russia. The decision will be perceived in Moscow exclusively as a manifestation of weakness” — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) July 11, 2022

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Bloomberg that Russia would use the sanctioned turbines to shut down the Nord Stream pipeline entirely, crushing Germany’s capacity to store fuel before the winter.

European gas prices fell after the announcement, Bloomberg reported. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the decision was “dangerous” in a statement released July 10. (RELATED: 19 States Urge Biden To Reinstate Keystone After Colonial Pipeline Hack Caused Mass Gas Shortages)

Despite supporting the continued use of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Biden has opposed constructing new pipelines in the U.S., and he put a stop to the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.