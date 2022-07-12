Prison Escapee Charged In Death Of Guard That Broke Him Out

Former prison escapee Casey White has been charged with felony murder in the death of Vicky White, the jail guard who assisted him in his April escape from an Alabama prison.

Vicky White reportedly took her own life as police closed in on her and Casey White during a chase, according to Fox News. Casey White was served a copy of the indictment Monday while in prison, according to TMZ. He is currently serving 75 years in prison for a 2015 home invasion, carjacking, and police chase.

Casey White’s shocking escape came to an end when the Cadillac the two were driving crashed crashed. An autopsy and subsequent coroner’s report ruled that Vicky White’s cause of death was suicide. The grand jury indictment alleges that Casey White caused Vicky White’s death while committing escape in the first degree, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The police chase that ultimately resulted in Vicky White's death and Casey White's capture was the end result of a car chase in Indiana that lasted eleven days. The pair reportedly crossed multiple state lines before police caught up with them, according to TMZ.

A 911 call recording reportedly captured audio suggesting that Vicky White shot herself. Someone on the recording could be heard saying, “She’s got a gun in her hand, and she’s breathing,” as well as, “She’s got her finger on the trigger,” according to Fox News.

There is currently no set start date for Casey White’s trial.