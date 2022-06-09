Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Taken Down By Police After Trying To Crash Her Wedding

Police arrived to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding Thursday, after Jason Alexander, Spears’ first husband tried to crash the event.

Alexander had his Instagram live already recording as he approached Spears’ California residence, and tried to breach the entrance, according to TMZ. He reportedly told security that he was an invited guest of Britney’s and went on to say she had been his first and only wife, before declaring he was about to crash the event. A physical struggle ensued and then Alexander’s phone stopped streaming, according to TMZ.

Britney Spears’ wedding was just dramatically interrupted, as her first husband, Jason Alexander, showed up trying to crash the event … resulting in a police response. https://t.co/twc25BOhKB — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2022

Alexander was able to physically enter Spears’ home, at which time he resumed his live stream, according to TMZ. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to a trespassing call and attended the scene to diffuse the situation, reported the outlet. Alexander was restrained outside. (RELATED: Britney Spears Keeps Grabbing Her Cat’s Throat In Strange Video)

“Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ lawyer said to Page Six. “I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work.”

“I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Rosengart said.

The response from Alexander was unexpected considering he seemed to rally around Spears by showing his support for the #FreeBritney movement. In 2020 he had previously attended the rally outside her courthouse, according to TMZ.