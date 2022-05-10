Corrections Officer Fatally Shoots Herself After Allegedly Helping Inmate She Was Dating Escape

Corrections officer Vicky White fatally shot herself amid a police chase Monday, after allegedly helping an inmate escape from prison, according to police.

Vicky White was reportedly involved in a two-year relationship with inmate Casey White and allegedly helped him break out of an Alabama prison April 29. A massive manhunt ensued to find the pair, resulting in a tip from a local civilian that helped the police locate the vehicle the two were driving in. The police rammed the car, and then Vicky White allegedly shot herself, according to TMZ.

She was rushed to hospital, where she later died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to the outlet.

Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, authorities say. Vicky White has been hospitalized after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials. https://t.co/Dzzq2ppZbx — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2022

Vicky White had allegedly helped Casey White break out of jail by claiming to be taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, according to NBC News.

The pair was spotted at a hotel in Indiana when the police pursuit began. The two were traveling in a Cadillac and had reportedly fled from a hotel and into a cornfield when the police chase ensued, according to CNN.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton indicated that Casey White surrendered and was taken into custody and expressed the dire situation that Vicky White was facing, according to CNN.

Prior to learning that she had lost her life, Singleton admitted he had “every bit of trust in Vicky White” as an employee before the incident, but stated that she had “some answers to give us,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: NYPD Officer Allegedly Shoots His Wife’s Lover Before Turning His Gun On Himself)

“This escape was obviously well planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles, had everything they needed to pull this off, and that’s what made this last week and a half so challenging. We were starting from ground zero, and not only that, we started – they got a six-hour head start on us,” Singleton said, according to CNN.

Casey has once again been remanded into police custody, reported TMZ.